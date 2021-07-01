The first known Gamecock athlete business deals in NIL era are in

South Carolina guard Brea Beal (12) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Sunday, March 7, 2021, during the Southeastern Conference tournament final in Greenville, S.C. South Carolina won 67-62. AP

South Carolina saw its first student-athletes sign with outside companies Thursday as name, image and likeness deals were revealed across college athletics.

Sophomore guard Brea Beal, who helped the South Carolina women’s basketball team to a Final Four appearance this season, was the first to announce Thursday she had signed a deal with Cameo. Minutes later, teammate Aliyah Boston announced she, too, will offer personalized messages on Cameo.

Cameo is a social media-type app in which customers can pay for personalized messages from their favorite stars in sports, entertainment or other varying avenues of pop culture.

“I’m on Cameo and I’m ready to connect with you guys whether it’s for weddings, celebrations, gender reveals, surprises of any kind,” Beal said in her introductory video. “Hit me up. I’ve got you guys and I can’t wait.”

Personalized messages from Beal or Boston will cost users $50 per clip.

Beal is a Rock Island, Illinois native who averaged 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Gamecocks in 2020-21 while starting 30 contests.

Boston came to South Carolina as the No. 3 recruit in the 2019 class. She was named the National Freshman of the Year in 2019-20 and earned first team All-American honors from the Associated Press this past season.

“I want you guys to know that I’ve joined Cameo and I’m super excited to be able to talk to all of you,” Boston said in her intro message. “I want you guys to know that you can hit me for anything anytime for celebrations, or if you just want to chat. I’m here.”

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is also listed on Cameo’s list of potential bookings. (Staley is $75 per video.)

Thursday marked the first day in which student-athletes across the country can profit off their names, images and likenesses after the NCAA passed regulations allowing it on Wednesday. Student-athletes were previously barred from such endeavors under the old rules.

