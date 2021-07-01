College Sports
Frank Martin’s Gamecocks land LSU big-man transfer
The South Carolina men’s basketball added a unique transfer to its roster Thursday.
The Gamecocks confirmed the signing of Josh Gray from LSU, a rare move to add a transfer from another SEC program. He’s expected to be the 10th new face on the Gamecocks this year.
The 6-foot-11 center from Brooklyn, New York averaged 0.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per game as a freshman, his only season with the Tigers.
He is eligible to play in the 2021-22 season, a school spokesperson confirmed. The SEC recently dropped its rule requiring intraconference transfers to sit out a year. Gray’s entrance into the transfer portal was reported by media outlets on May 5.
The Gamecocks roster situation
New to the roster for 2021-22
- C Josh Gray (transfer)
- F Brandon Martin (transfer)
- F A.J. Wilson (transfer)
- G Chico Carter Jr. (transfer)
- G James Reese (transfer)
- G Erik Stevenson (transfer)
- G Devin Carter (signee)
- G Jacobi Wright (signee)
- F TaQuan Woodley (signee)
- F Carlous Williams (commit)
Back from last season
- G Jermaine Couisnard
- G Mike Green
- G Ford Cooper Jr.
- F Keyshawn Bryant
- F Wildens Leveque
- F Ja’Von Benson
- F Tre-Vaughn Minott
Departures
- G AJ Lawson (NBA Draft)
- G Trae Hannibal (transfer)
- G T.J. Moss (transfer)
- F Jalyn McCreary (transfer)
- F Justin Minaya (grad transfer)
- F Trey Anderson (transfer)
- F Alanzo Frink (transfer)
- G Seventh Woods (transfer)
