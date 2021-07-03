College Sports

QB earns top honor that’s a first for a Clemson QB commitment: Elite 11 MVP

Cade Klubnik
Cade Klubnik 247Sports

Cade Klubnik is already exemplifying Clemson’s quarterback tradition.

The Westlake (Texas) High School student-athlete on Saturday became the first Tigers quarterback commitment to win MVP honors at the annual Elite 11 event in Los Angeles.

Klubnik, a four-star recruit, beat out a quartet of five-stars for that MVP distinction, including No. 1 QB prospect and Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers, whose Southlake team lost to Klubnik’s Westlake Chaparrals for the Class 6A, Division I championship last year; Walker Howard, who’s committed to LSU; Alabama commit Ty Simpson; and Texas A&M commit Conner Weigman.

Klubnik was already in first place heading into Friday’s Mega-Target challenge, which he won.

Although Klubnik is Clemson’s first Elite 11 MVP, Trevor Lawrence participated in 2017 when Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields won that top honor. Current Clemson starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei passed on the competition in 2019.

Other Clemson commits to participate in Elite 11 include Hunter Johnson (2016), who later transferred to Northwestern; Zerrick Cooper (2015), who went to Jacksonville State in 2018; Deshaun Watson (2013); Chad Kelly (2011), who finished his career at Ole Miss; Tahj Boyd (2008); Kyle Parker (2007); and Willy Korn (2006), who transferred to North Greenville University.

According to MaxPreps, Klubnick passed for 3,495 yards and 35 touchdowns in his junior season.

