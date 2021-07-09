Clemson QB Chandler prioritizes ‘best opportunity and best fit’ as MLB Draft nears

Bubba Chandler Submitted photo

As of Thursday, Bubba Chandler still hadn’t made a formal public decision on staying at Clemson or going pro in baseball.

With the MLB Draft on Sunday, questions regarding what he’ll do with his future have ramped up. In an interview on the MLB Network on Thursday, the Tigers’ incoming freshman and two-sport athlete talked about the choices and how he and his family are working through the decision-making process.

“What we’re talking about is just looking for the best opportunity and best fit for me,” Chandler told MLB Network. “Where I’m at now, at Clemson, is the greatest school in the country and I love every bit of it, but I do have a tough decision coming up and I’m just going to let God lead the way. He’s never wrong and I’m just going to follow His plan.”

The Bogart, Georgia native, who was at one time committed to Georgia for baseball, is projected in the latest mock projections to go in the first round of the MLB Draft. MLB.com’s scouting report noted Chandler’s improved fastball, which reached 97 mph at one point this past spring. Still, scouts have considered his expertise more at shortstop.

“Chandler’s athleticism and clean arm action and delivery bode well for his control and command, though he’s still learning to harness his enhanced stuff,” the scouting report says. “He’s also an intriguing prospect as a switch-hitting shortstop with solid power potential and speed. He’s believed to prefer baseball, though it remains to be seen how Clemson football will affect his signability.”

Chandler reported to Clemson on June 24 where he signed to play both football and baseball. It’s only been a couple of weeks, but he said he’s enjoyed his time so far.

“If I do choose to play baseball, I’ll probably shed a tear or two,” he told MLB Network, “but all the guys up here are great, on my side with whatever I do. The QB room up here is top notch along with all the coaches.”

The Tigers currently have four scholarship quarterbacks on their roster, though Taisun Phommachanh is likely out for the year with a torn Achilles sustained during the spring game in April. Fellow freshman quarterback Will Taylor is in a similar situation as Chandler and faces the same decision in regards to being a top MLB Draft prospect. That leaves DJ Uiagalelei, who will be the starting signal caller in the fall. Clemson has two walk-on quarterbacks in Hunter Helms, a redshirt freshman, and Billy Wiles, a true freshman.

Outside of the six listed on Clemson’s roster, there are six other Tigers who have some form of quarterbacking experience:

▪ Redshirt senior linebacker Baylon Spector was a two-way player, going under center and winning a state championship for Calhoun (Georgia) as a sophomore.

▪ Sophomore safety Tyler Venables is Daniel High School’s all-time career passing yardage leader with 6,927.

▪ Redshirt freshman tight end Sage Ennis started under center as a sophomore at Lincoln High School in Graceville, Florida.

▪ Sixth-year senior punter Will Spiers, senior tight end Braden Galloway and redshirt sophomore punter/placekicker Aidan Swanson all had thrown at least one pass at the prep level.

When is the MLB Draft?

The 2021 first-year player draft is Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Round 1 is Sunday (7 pm, ESPN and MLB Network); Rounds 2-10 are Monday (1 pm, MLB Network); Rounds 11-20 are Tuesday (noon, MLB Network).

.@Bubbachandler_ is one of the most intriguing prospects in this Sunday's @MLBDraft on MLB Network! pic.twitter.com/KM3vXW6sRN — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 8, 2021