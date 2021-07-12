How badly did COVID impact the UNC athletic budget? The answer is surprising

North Carolina coach Mack Brown and athletic director Bubba Cunningham leave the field together following the Tar Heels’ 31-17 loss to Notre Dame on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina avoided taking the devastating hit to its athletic budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year that school administrators initially feared in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly a year ago, athletic director Bubba Cunningham projected a loss in revenue of more then $30 million.

The shortfall is actually less than $6 million, according to an open letter from Cunningham and Rams Club executive director John Montgomery that was emailed to club members and posted on UNC’s website.

“We just finished an unprecedented year, I couldn’t be more proud of how you reacted how our students reacted; and how our coaches reacted,” Cunningham said in a short video included in the email. “It was a challenge financially, operationally and in the classroom and each and everyone of you stepped up at the opportune time.”

Part of the reason the financial impact wasn’t as bad as projected was because of donations, they said. The Carolina Victory Fund, created to curtail pandemic-related losses, had a goal of raising $2 million. It topped off at $5.2 million, according to the letter.

Football season ticket holders from 2020 had the option of getting refunds or rolling their payments over to the 2021 season — which the school announced on Monday is all sold out. But UNC received $2.4 million from season ticket holders who allowed the athletic department to keep their payment as a gift.

According to the letter, the athletic department will defer some debt services through the university to future years to address its shortfall.

