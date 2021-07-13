More current Gamecocks, USC signees taken as 2021 MLB Draft wraps up

South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Daniel Lloyd (15) pitches against the Virginia Cavaliers. Jeff Blake Photo

Daniel Lloyd was the first South Carolina Gamecock player to go in the final day of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.

The Baltimore Orioles took the USC pitcher in the 14th round of the draft. Lloyd was one of the Gamecocks’ most consistent relievers this season. The former Summerville High School standout made 23 appearances with a 3.07 ERA and two saves. He struck out 42 in 41 innings pitched and opponents hits just .206 off of him.

Lloyd has one year of eligibility left with USC and could return if he wants.

Gamecocks signee Drew Baker was taken in the 11th round Tuesday by the Philadelphia Phillies. Baker played at Chipola Junior College last season.

South Carolina had six members of its 2021 squad and two signees taken in the first two days of the draft, which began Sunday.

Draft tracker: Prospects with ties to state of SC

First round

Cooper Kinney, INF, Rays (USC signee)

Joe Mack, C, Marlins (Clemson signee)

Third round

Bubba Chandler, P, Pirates (Clemson signee)

Fifth round

Brett Kerry, P, Angels (USC)

T.J. White, OF, Nationals (Dorman HS)

Brady Allen, OF, Marlins (USC)

Thomas Farr, P, Reds (USC)

Seventh round

Collin Davis, OF, Mariners, (Wofford)

Parker Chavers, OF, Cubs, (Coastal Carolina)

Eighth round

Jordan Marks, Tigers, P, (USC Upstate)

Hunter Parks, P, Reds (USC signee)

James Parker, SS, Mariners (Clemson)

Ninth round

Brannon Jordan, P, Brewers (USC)

Tenth round

Andrew Peters, P, Angels (USC)

Keyshawn Askew, P, Mets (Clemson)

Wes Clarke, C, Milwaukee (USC)

Eleventh round

Drew Baker, P, Phillies (USC signee)

Thirteenth round

Mack Anglin, P, Nationals (Clemson)

Hayes Heinecke, P, Cardinals (Wofford)

Davis Sharpe, P, Indians (Clemson)

Fourteenth round

RJ Petit, P, Tigers (Charleston Southern)

Daniel Lloyd, P, Orioles (USC)

Carter Raffield, P, Reds (Clemson)

Fifthteenth round

Alaska Abney, P, Indians (Coastal Carolina)