Former four-star receiver will transfer from South Carolina

South Carolina’s Mike Wyman during the Gamecocks’ March 20, 2021 spring football practice. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

Former four-star receiver Mike Wyman has entered the transfer portal The State confirmed with multiple sources Wednesday.

Matt Zenitz of On3Sports first reported the news.

Wyman came to South Carolina as the No. 339 player in the 2020 class after a standout career at Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. He did not see the field in his lone season with the Gamecocks as he redshirted last fall. Wyman previously arrived in Columbia in January 2020 and went through abbreviated spring drills.

South Carolina has largely kept its roster intact over the offseason, though Wyman becomes the ninth scholarship player to leave since Shane Beamer’s hiring in December. The last player to leave USC was quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who left the Gamecocks in January.

USC is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Beamer inherits the program from Will Muschamp, who was fired after a 2-5 start to the 2020 campaign.

