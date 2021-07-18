These Gamecocks will wear No. 0 ... and other observations from USC’s updated roster

Jaheim Bell will wear No. 0 this season. Special To The State

Shane Beamer is set for his first official appearance at Southeastern Conference Media Days as the head coach at South Carolina this week.

Beamer will speak Monday afternoon along with senior tight end Nick Muse and senior defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare. USC will hold its first preseason practices the first week of August.

Sunday, South Carolina released an updated roster following a busy summer. Here are a few news and notes from the updated list of players:

New jersey numbers

A handful of South Carolina players will don new numbers this fall. Tight end Jaheim Bell (0) and Rick Sandidge (5) snagged a pair of single-digit numbers. Delaware transfer linebacker Debo Williams will also don No. 0 this year. Enagbare is wearing No. 1 after being in 52 a season ago.

Other players that changed digits this year include running back Rashod Amos (23), defensive backs Jaylan Foster (12) and James Bartholmew (48), receivers Jalen Brooks (3) and Sam Reynolds (33), defensive end Gilber Edmond (13), offensive lineman Vershon Lee (53), tight end Jesse Sanders (88) and long snapper Hunter Rogers (36).

Freshmen, transfers added to roster

South Carolina has now added a new slew of freshmen to the 2021 roster.

After Colten Gauthier, Sam Reynolds, Harris Wynick, Nick Barrett, Jordan Davis, Marcellas Dial enrolled early, the rest of the high school signing class appeared on the updated roster.

Assumption College import Carlins Platel and Washington State transfer Tyrese Ross were also added to the latest edition of the list. Kansas defensive back Karon Prunty was not on the roster, though he only publicly committed to South Carolina on June 26.

Freshman running back Caleb McDowell is officially listed by his nickname, Juju McDowell.

Other walk-on newcomers on the roster included freshman receiver Aaron Morton and freshman linebackers K.J. Scott and Andrew Colasurdo.

Freshmen and newcomer roster numbers

OFFENSE

7 — Ahmarean Brown — WR (Georgia Tech)

10 — Colten Gauthier — QB, Bethlehem, Georgia

13 — EJ Jenkins — WR (St. Francis)

15 —Jason Brown — QB (St. Francis)

21 — Juju McDowell — RB, Leesburg, Georgia

31 — O’Mega Blake — WR/ATH, Rock Hill

33 — Sam Reynolds — WR, Alabaster, Alabama

60 — Jordan Davis — OL, Fairburn, Georgia

DEFENSE

0 — Darryl “Debo” Williams — LB (Delaware)

7 — Jordan Strachan — DL (Georgia State)

11 — Keem Green — DL (Nebraska)

17 — La’Dareyen Craig — DB, Mobile, Alabama

20 — Tyrese Ross — DB (Washington State)

21 — Carlins Platel — DB (Assumption)

22 — Tavareon “Bam” Martin-Scott — LB, Fort Wayne, Indiana (Dodge City CC)

24 — Marcellas Dial — DB, Woodruff (Georgia Military)

27 — Isaiah Norris — DB, Anderson (Georgia Military)

29 — David Spaulding — DB (Georgia Southern)

33 — Kolbe Fields — LB, New Orleans

90 — T.J. Sanders — DL, Marion

93 — Nicholas Barrett — DL, Goldsboro, North Carolina