ACC commissioner Jim Phillips calls for ‘complete holistic review of NCAA’

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips speaks to a crowd during media availability at ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Matt Stephens/The Observer

With more changes coming to college sports over the past two years than in several decades, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said a serious look at the NCAA’s governing structure is needed.

“This is the right time to have a complete holistic review of NCAA, leadership, structure, what we want to do moving forward,” Phillips said Wednesday morning during at the ACC Kickoff event.

Phillips said the examination of the NCAA should occur with “no predetermined outcomes” about what the future holds.

Since Phillips replaced the retired John Swofford as the ACC’s commissioner in February, the NCAA moved to allow athletes to benefit financially from their name, image and likeness for the first time. That move came as a result of legislation in a number of states around the country.

In June, the Supreme Court ruled the NCAA’s bylaws that limited education-related compensation for athletes was unconstitutional. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in his opinion, wrote that NCAA rules barring other types of compensation could also be overturned if they are challenged in the legal system.

The NCAA has also removed rules that previously forced athletes in football and men’s and women’s basketball to sit out a year if they transferred before receiving their undergraduate degree.