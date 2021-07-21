Clemson QB’s first NIL deal, with Charlotte-based company, might make you hungry

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei Josh Morgan-USA TODAY Sports

After the NCAA set its interim name, image and likeness policy on July 1, some college student-athletes immediately signed deals. Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei waited.

Instead, he first signed an agent, VaynerSports. Less than a month later, Bojangles welcomed Uiagalelei to its team. Both he and North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell signed deals with the chicken franchise, announced on Wednesday.

“College football is a huge passion point for Bojangles and our fans, so we are excited to be able to work with the athletes that make this sport so great,” said Jackie Woodward, chief brand and marketing officer for Bojangles, via a press release. “These local stars have enjoyed our delicious food to fuel their athletic careers, and we’re thrilled to officially be part of their journey.”

Uiagalelei confirmed the news with a 25-second Instagram video that featured Tigers offensive linemen Ryan Linthicum and Walker Parkers. The three are seated at a table sharing a meal with Parks feasting on what appears to be a chicken sandwich while Uiagalelei is pouring himself a cup of sweet tea. Before taking a sip, the sophomore quarterback compliments the company’s consistency in the quality of food.

“I’m excited to be one of the first college athletes to say ‘It’s Bo Time!’” Uiagalelei wrote in the caption.

As one of the new faces of Bojangles, Uiagalelei will continue sharing content on social media and make appearances on behalf of the company.

“Coming from California, I’ve learned that this area is serious about three things – faith, college football and their Bojangles,” Uiagalelei said. “I’m excited to be working with a brand that has become my go-to since coming down here.”

Bojangles is headquartered in Charlotte and has approximately 750 system-wide restaurants in 14 states, which include 137 locations in South Carolina.