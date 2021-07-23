What’s old is new as NC State brings back its ‘Slobbering Wolf’ logo in helmet scheme

The new NC State football helmet for the 2021 season. Mike Jones/NC State

N.C. State is getting a jump start on creating a buzz around the football season.

On Friday the school released a new helmet the Wolfpack will wear on Sept. 2. The bright red helmet has the popular ‘slobbering wolf’ logo on the side.

Behind the slobbering wolf logo is a set of bricks with the illusion of them breaking through the helmet. N.C. State has red bricks located all throughout the campus.

The helmets will make their debuts at the Wolfpack’s home-opener against the University of South Florida. Head coach Dave Doeren told the media at the annual Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview on Friday that the helmets were designed over the summer.

“It looks awesome,” Doeren said. “Very thankful to the people who helped us design that, it looks really good.”

Speaking of helmets, three N.C. State helmets were auctioned off at the Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview for $3,000 each, the highest total for any of the five helmets (UNC, Duke, ECU, NCCU) at the event.

“That was good,” Doeren said. “That was a championship auction for us.”

The Wolfpack has worn different variations of white, black and red helmets over the years.