Perfect regular season the benchmark for Clemson? This oddsmaker thinks so

Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon’s regular-season rushing yards odds are set at 846.5. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) AP

Sports Betting Dime released its regular season over/unders for all of college football’s Power 5 Conference teams this week.

In addition to Clemson’s win total, the oddsmakers calculated passing, rushing and receiving statistical odds for quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, running back Lyn-J Dixon and wide receiver Justyn Ross. The Tigers’ receiver is still waiting for, but expected to receive, medical clearance in time for the season opener against Georgia on Sept. 4.

▪ Over/under wins: 11.5

— Note: The Tigers have only gone undefeated four times in the history of the program (1900, 1948, 1981, 2018). In the last two perfect runs, they won national championships with 12-0 and 15-0 records, respectively.

▪ Odds to win the ACC: -350

— Note: Clemson has won six straight ACC titles and 20 for the program overall. Last season, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney surpassed Frank Howard for second-most ACC titles by a head coach with seven. Howard won six.

▪ Odds to play in the ACC Championship game: -700

— Note: The Tigers have played in six conference championship games in a row and eight since 2009. Clemson lost to Georgia Tech in 2009, but the Yellow Jackets’ win was vacated due to NCAA sanctions.

▪ Heisman odds for DJ Uiagalelei: +1200

Note: No Clemson player has ever won the Heisman Trophy.

▪ Lyn-J Dixon Over/Under Rushing Yards: 846.5

Note: Travis Etienne, who holds the ACC record for all-time rushing yards, rushed for over 1,000 yards during the regular season of his junior and sophomore years, averaging 1,042.75 during his time at Clemson. Dixon will look to fill in Etienne’s shoes.

▪ Justyn Ross Over/Under Receiving Yards: 1,092.5

Note: In the past five years, Clemson has had four wide receivers with 1,000 or more receiving yards. Ross totaled 1,000 yards on 46 receptions as a freshman in 2018.

▪ DJ Uiagalelei Over/Under Passing Yards: 3,743.5

Note: During his three years as a starter for Clemson, Trevor Lawrence averaged 2,596.33 yards in the regular season, while Deshaun Watson averaged 3,140. Kelly Bryant totaled 2,802 passing yards in the regular season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback in 2017.

▪ DJ Uiagalelei Over/Under Passing TDs: 28.5

Note: In the past seven years, Clemson quarterbacks have averaged 22.8 passing touchdowns per regular season. Out of Watson, Bryant and Lawrence, Watson had the most during the 2016 regular season with 34 scores in the air.

ACC football over/under win totals for 2021

11.5: Clemson

9.5: North Carolina

9.0: Miami

7.0: Boston College

7.0: Pittsburgh

6.5: Louisville

6.5: NC State

6.5: Virginia

6.5: Virginia Tech

6.5: Wake Forest

6.0: Florida State

4.5: Georgia Tech

3.5: Duke

3.0: Syracuse