Top South Carolina hitter is back for one final season with Gamecocks

Andrew Eyster will return for the 2022 baseball season.

The South Carolina baseball team will return its leading hitter from last season — a major boost for the Gamecocks as they look to bolster their offense.

Senior outfielder Andrew Eyster will return for another season in garnet and black after leading the Gamecocks with a .279 average this spring. The news was first reported by John Whittle of The Big Spur and confirmed by the school. Seniors are granted an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After previously being drafted twice in his collegiate career, Eyster didn’t hear his name called in this year’s abbreviated 20-round MLB Draft. A three-year starter for the Gamecocks and a career .294 hitter, Eyster was a key cog in USC’s offense this spring, often coming up with key hits in late-game situations. He made his mark early in the season with back-to-back walk-off hits against rival Clemson.

His return will help stabilize an outfield that lost center fielder Brady Allen to the draft but is expected to return corner outfielder Josiah Sightler. The Gamecocks also received good news for their pitching staff as veteran left-hander Julian Bosnic announced he would return after being selected in the 16th round.

Mark Kingston’s Gamecocks are coming off a 34-23 season and an NCAA regional appearance, hosting as a No. 2 seed in Columbia.