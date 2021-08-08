Florida State coaching legend Bobby Bowden mourned across the ACC, college football world

Former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden holds up the trophy after their 33-21 win over West Virginia in the Gator Bowl, on Friday, Jan. 1, 2010, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bowden will visit the Coast on March 30 to speak at the Mississippi Coast Fellowship of Christian Athletes Good Friday Breakfast of Champions. AP

Bobby Bowden, who won 377 games over four decades while leading several NCAA football programs — most notably Florida State — and won two national titles with the Seminoles, died Sunday, his family announced in a statement. He was 91.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better personal mentor than my father,” Terry Bowden, Bobby’s son, said. “He was a wonderful husband and father, who relied on his strong Christian faith to provide the foundation for his life. I also was fortunate to be raised by a football coach who had a reputation for coaching the right way his entire career. He was admired by everyone who played for him or coached against him. As a family, we will embrace all of those wonderful memories and celebrate a life well lived.”

Bowden was a college football coaching giant. In addition to his 377 victories, he built Florida State into one of college football’s great dynasties, winning two national titles and multiple ACC conference crowns with the Seminoles in the 1990s.

“Coach Bowden is the gold standard in our profession — a true winner on and off the field,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren wrote in an email to the N&O on Sunday. “I have never heard a bad word about Coach Bowden … Ever! We are all better for having him here for 91 years.”

In his 34 years as the top coach at Florida State, he had only one losing season — his first, in 1976. From 1987 to 2000, the Seminoles finished with at least 10 wins in each season, and the AP Poll ranked the Seminoles in the top 5 each of those years. The team was particularly dominant after joining the ACC in 1992, winning or sharing nine consecutive conference titles between 1992 and 2000, and only losing two conference games in that stretch. The Seminoles won national titles in 1993 and 1999.

“We lost a great man today,” UNC head coach Mack Brown said in an early morning tweet Sunday. “Coach Bowden was one-of-a-kind and touched so many lives. I’m so fortunate to call him a mentor and friend. We send our condolences to all of his family and friends. A legend who will be dearly missed.”

“I was fortunate to know Coach Bowden for many years as he was a college teammate of my uncle, Thomas Cutcliffe,” Duke head coach David Cutcliffe said. “Coach Bowden was special in so many ways. Two things I recall with great fondness — I never heard him say a bad word about anyone else, and I never heard him curse. Coach Bowden was so unique, and his success speaks for itself. We will certainly miss him, but in the same notion celebrate his accomplishments and all he provided for others.”

Family, friends and fans had been bracing for Bowden’s passing for several weeks.

He announced on July 21 he had a terminal illness, and his son, Terry, later said it was pancreatic cancer. In recent days, family had gathered in Tallahassee, Florida, to be around him.

News of Bowden’s passing resonated across the country Sunday morning as many people awoke to the news.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the passing of Bobby Bowden,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement Sunday. “The ACC, Florida State and the entire college athletics family have lost a true giant. Coach Bowden was one of the most successful, humble and endearing individuals who was also one of the most decorated college football coaches in history. Throughout my several interactions with Coach Bowden, it was clear that he was warm, friendly, caring and always made people smile. It was no secret that Coach Bowden genuinely loved his players, the Florida State community and college football.”

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney called Bobby Bowden a “model” that other college coaches should follow.

“He was such a great example of not losing sight of the main thing: a man of faith, a great husband, a great father,” Swinney said in a statement posted on Clemson’s football Twitter account.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.