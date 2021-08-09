USC running back Kevin Harris talks health. When will he be available?

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris said he expects to be ready for the Gamecocks’ first game this season.

Head coach Shane Beamer said before the team’s first practice last week that Harris “had a minor procedure on his back” over the summer and wasn’t yet cleared to practice. Harris dressed in a regular jersey during USC’s first practice but went inside the indoor facility after the Gamecocks’ warmups. Players who can’t fully practice often spend extra time with trainers working on various conditioning and non-contact activities.

Harris still hasn’t been cleared to fully practice but said Monday that he is on the right track to play, although he said he doesn’t know exactly when he will be cleared.

“Right now I’m doing pretty good,” Harris said. “Just waiting to get cleared.”

The junior from Hinesville, Georgia is coming off a breakout sophomore season in which he led the SEC in rushing with 1,138 yards and emerged as the team’s bellcow back.

Harris expected to lead USC’s rushing attack this season, pairing with electric redshirt freshman MarShawn Lloyd, who missed last season with a torn ACL.

USC’s season opens Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois.