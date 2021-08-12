Transfer defensive back no longer on South Carolina football roster report says

South Carolina defensive back Karon Prunty The State

One of South Carolina’s most intriguing transfer additions this offseason has left the team.

Defensive back Karon Prunty according to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

Prunty committed to the Gamecocks in late June and arrived on campus a few weeks later. His time on campus lasted about a month.

Prunty didn’t allow a touchdown in his lone season at Kansas, was all-Big 12 Honorable Mention and selected to 247Sports Freshman All-American Team. He left Kansas and entered the transfer portal in June, then made his decision between South Carolina and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound corner started all nine of Kansas’ games as a freshman. Prunty notched 26 tackles, tied for the lead nationally among freshmen with 10 pass break-ups and held opponents to a 38.5% completion percentage.

The Virginia native was a three-star prospect by 247Sports Composite for the 2020 class. He originally committed to Liberty, flipped to Kansas in December 2019 and enrolled early in 2020.

Even with his departure, the South Carolina has plenty of new faces in the secondary for the 2021 season. Five of the team’s 15 scholarship defensive backs are new to the roster.

The Gamecocks under head coach Shane Beamer and new defensive backs coach Torrian Gray are reshaping a position that lost several players to transfer portal and saw stars Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu depart for the NFL.