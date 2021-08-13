Charlotte Observer Logo
Clemson welcomes Justyn Ross back to football after year of recovery

Justyn Ross going against Charlotte.
Justyn Ross is officially back.

Almost two years after his sophomore season ended, the redshirt junior wide receiver practiced with the Clemson football team Friday. He was medically cleared this summer to play football again after having spinal surgery more than a year ago.

His official return took a little longer than expected. After spending time in COVID-19 protocol as the preseason started, he was at his first practice Friday, according to the Clemson football team’s Twitter account.

Ross was able to practice some during the spring, but it was all non-contact. He wasn’t wearing a non-contact jersey Friday, though it’ll be a few days before he can join the team in full pads.

The past 18 months have been a long time coming for Ross, a Phenix City, Alabama native who learned he had a congenital fusion in his spine last spring. He was born with the condition, but it didn’t come to light until he reportedly felt “stinger-like symptoms” during a spring practice in 2020.

An X-ray revealed the spinal fusion and Ross had surgery last June.

One of the results of the surgery was Ross having to sit out of the 2020 season. This came on the heels of the Tiger recording 1,865 yards on 112 catches with 17 touchdowns over 29 games played, including 14 starts, in his first two years.

He has worked to develop some of the muscle lost while he was recovering from the surgery. His return has been a positive sign for an already-loaded group looking to continue the “Wide Receiver U” tradition.

