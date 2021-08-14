Former Clemson QB appears in first NFL preseason game with Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for a receiver against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence made his NFL debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.

The Jaguars hosted the Cleveland Browns in the preseason contest, though the former Tiger got off to a rough start.

Just after snapping the ball for the first time as an NFLer, Lawrence was sacked as the Jaguars lost seven yards. He got it all back, though, with an eight-yard pass to Laviska Shenault on the next play.

Lawrence, who was sacked twice, played only two series in the first half and finished the two quarters with 71 yards on 6-for-9 passing over 15 snaps. He shared quarterbacking duties with Gardner Minshew, CJ Beathard and Jake Luton. The Browns led, 13-0, at the half before beating the Jaguars, 23-13.

Trevor Lawrence looking sharp in his preseason debut



(via @NFL)



pic.twitter.com/fpvYPMuIQ3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 15, 2021

Lawrence was Clemson’s first-ever No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, going to the Jaguars. He left the program’s winningest starting quarterback with a 34-2 career record, which is also the third-best winning percentage by a starting quarterback with at least 30 career starts since Division I split in 1978. He completed 758-of-1138 career passes for 10,098 yards with 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions for a pass efficiency rating for 164.26 over 36 starts and 40 total career games played.

Fellow former Clemson Tiger Travis Etienne also made his NFL debut with the Jaguars during the preseason contest. The Louisiana native and ACC all-time leading rusher had a short two-yard run during the Jaguars’ second series of the game.