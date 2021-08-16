Charlotte Observer Logo
Clemson football ranked in Top 5 of AP’s preseason poll for fifth straight year

Clemson football. (Photo by David Grooms)
Clemson football. (Photo by David Grooms)

Clemson comes in at No. 3 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25, released on Monday.

The Tigers were ranked first in the poll to start the season for the past two years, top five for the past five and have appeared in the preseason Top 25 rankings since 2012.

Clemson was ranked second in the USA Today coaches poll last Tuesday.

In total, the ACC has three ranked teams in the preseason poll, which also include North Carolina at the No. 10 spot and 14th-ranked Miami.

While the Tigers, who received six first-place votes, have key pieces to replace on offense, the defense returns nine of its 11 starters, which includes preseason All-American sophomore defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

Clemson opens the season against Georgia, which opened the season with a No. 5 ranking, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Coastal Carolina came in at No. 22 in the first poll of the season.

AP Top 25 preseason poll

RKTeamPoll pts/1st place votes
1Alabama1,548 (47)
2Oklahoma1,462 (6)
3Clemson1,447 (6)
4Ohio State1,393 (1)
5Georgia1,364 (3)
6Texas A&M1,223
7Iowa State 1,160
8Cincinnati1,014
9Notre Dame1,009
10North Carolina999
11Oregon968
12Wisconsin743
13Florida728
14Miami (FL)663
15Southern Cal660
16LSU631
17Indiana549
18Iowa513
19Penn State456
20Washington449
21Texas 350
22Coastal Carolina 232
23Louisiana-Lafayette208
24Utah (0-0)176
25Arizona State (0-0)125

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2

Alexis Cubit
Alexis Cubit serves primarily as the Clemson sports reporter for The (Columbia) State newspaper. Before moving to South Carolina in 2021, she covered high school sports for six years and received a first-place award in the sports feature category from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors in 2019. The California native earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Baylor University in 2014.


