Here’s the biggest area of improvement needed for Clemson’s tight ends

Clemson tight end Jaelyn Lay goes through a drill during fall camp.

Jaelyn Lay’s presence is impossible to not notice.

Clemson’s redshirt sophomore is the largest tight end at 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds. His size alone gives him an advantage, but now he’s learning how to use it. Lay has been using the preseason to work on his blocking technique in addition to his catching abilities at the tight end position.

“I’m strong but it’s all about using your fundamentals in blocking,” he said, “so that was my biggest thing that I wanted to work on is my technique.”

There are many points of emphasis when it comes to getting the mechanics down correctly. For Lay, it’s about his footwork, making sure he doesn’t over-stride as well as his hand placement. He’s had plenty of practice working on both while going against sophomore defensive end Myles Murphy, who Lay said was the toughest on the team to block.

“He’s got long and once he shoots his arms out — I’ve got long arms, too — we’re just standing there, almost,” Lay commented. “Really, you get a lot of good work with the defensive ends.”

Much like Lay, Tigers senior tight end Braden Galloway is focused on mechanics and technique as well. He’s a proven receiver after totaling 369 yards on 27 catches with two touchdowns, which led the tight ends group, in 2020.

Galloway knows he needs to add in improved blocking to round out his game, echoing Lay’s sentiments.

“That’s definitely still the weakest in my game and I’m not naive enough to think that it’s not,” he admitted. “It’s something I’m attacking every day, trying to get better at ... because it doesn’t matter how strong you are. If your technique’s terrible, you’re not really going to be able to move anybody or get your job done.”

Galloway got an opportunity to work on his blocking more while taking first-team reps during Saturday’s scrimmage. He split time with junior Davis Allen, with the two each alternating series. They are battling for the starting spot with less than three weeks to go before the season opener.

Having that competition between one another is another avenue in which Clemson offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Tony Elliott is using to help each player improve for the betterment of the whole room.

“Their mindset is come in, compete, be a physical presence in the run game — and then when we’re in the pass game, you can’t tell the difference between a tight end and a wideout,” Elliott said. “There’s a lot of nuances in the pass game that they’re learning and really challenging these guys to continue to be a physical presence to help these young offensive linemen and set the tempo and bring leadership.”