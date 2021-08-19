Former Clemson standout signs NBA contract with Knicks

Former Clemson forward Aamir Simms (25) signed a contract with the New York Knicks on Thursday. AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Former Clemson forward Aamir Simms was signed by the New York Knicks, the team announced on Thursday.

The terms of the deal weren’t revealed.

“GOD IS GREAT #NewYorkForever #GoKnicks,” Simms tweeted out.

Simms went undrafted during the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29 but signed with the Knicks as an undrafted free agent the next morning. He took advantage of the opportunity and averaged 3.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over 11.1 minutes in four games played for New York during the summer league.

The Virginia native started all 24 games for Clemson as a senior and was the scoring leader with 13.4 points per outing.

The last Tigers player to go to the NBA was Jaron Blossomgame, who was taken by the San Antonio Spurs with the 59th pick in the 2019 draft.

On Tuesday, Simms commented on going undrafted, alluding to it being motivation for him.

“Being un-drafted will never sit right with me till the day I take my last breath,” he wrote on Twitter. “I think about it everyday I’m gone shock every single person that chose to skip calling my name July 29th, 2021! #Undraftedunderdog”