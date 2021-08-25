‘Get your popcorn ready’: Gamecocks’ tailback group getting stronger, more confident

Juju McDowell couldn’t hold back the joy on his face.

McDowell answered questions Tuesday from the media alongside fellow South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd. Both were asked to tell reporters something about each other, and Lloyd jumped at the opportunity to rave about what he’s noticed from the 5-foot-9, 177-pound freshman.

“Size don’t mean anything,” Lloyd said. “Juju is the most explosive back we got at South Carolina. His vision is good. He can take on bigger defenders. Juju is special.”

McDowell laughed.

“Y’all see me smiling, because this guy leaves me speechless, like literally speechless,” he said.

Lloyd and McDowell are part of an intriguing position group that includes junior Kevin Harris, who led the SEC in rushing a season ago. The newcomer had high praise for the USC tailbacks.

“Honestly, I feel that we have the best running back room in the country,” McDowell said.

Though Lloyd has been with the Gamecocks since January 2020, he was sidelined for all of last season with a torn ACL suffered in the second practice of last year’s fall camp. The four-star tailback out of DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland was limited in the spring but has been at full speed throughout the preseason, and that resilience made an impression on McDowell.

“With everything going on last year, having the courage and strength to bounce back and have the camp that he had this year, it’s amazing,” McDowell said about Lloyd. “All I have to say is, get your eyes and popcorn ready.”

Lloyd said he’s feeling the same as he did before he was hurt. Though he admitted there can be some mental struggles coming off an ACL injury, Lloyd said he hasn’t had problems making cuts and is just as explosive.

“My excitement is big,” Lloyd said. “My first scrimmage (of fall camp) was the first time I stepped on the field with full shoulder pads and everything.”

It’s not certain whether Harris will play in the Gamecocks’ season opener against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 4, as last year’s star running back is recovering from offseason back surgery. Lloyd, McDowell and redshirt senior ZaQuandre White have picked up Harris’ carries throughout fall camp and into the preseason while Harris remains limited.

McDowell should be in the mix to get a lot of touches in 2021. When asked how much the Gamecocks could expect to see of McDowell this year, head coach Shane Beamer gave a strong response.

“Is ‘a lot’ a good answer?” he asked.

Beamer went on to explain that McDowell could be South Carolina’s kickoff returner and has the ability to be a weapon both at tailback and in the passing game. He complimented McDowell’s ball skills, intelligence and toughness.

“He’s still a freshman, don’t get me wrong,” Beamer said, “but he’s got huge upside.”

A three-star prospect from the class of 2021, McDowell played running back, receiver, defensive back and returned kicks and punts at Class 6A Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia, where he helped the Trojans to the state championship game his senior season.

McDowell said he hasn’t been surprised by the progress he’s made on the field so far — he’s been most surprised by the friendships he’s formed in such short time. Though he didn’t join the Gamecocks until this summer, McDowell said he’s been able to step in seamlessly thanks to Lloyd and his experienced teammates.

“They pick me up when I fall and keep me on my feet,” McDowell said. “It’s been a blessing having those guys around me, to show me the ropes, take that leadership role and help me out all the time.”