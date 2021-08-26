UNC announces safety measures for athletic events. Here’s what’s new.

Only a handful of fans, mostly parents and friends of players were in attendance for the Tar Heels’ first basketball game of the season against College of Charleston on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina won’t require fans attending its sporting events this fall to be vaccinated, but masks covering your nose and mouth will be mandatory for all indoor events.

The school posted its list of safety measures on goheels.com Thursday and while vaccines weren’t considered a prerequisite for attendance, they were “strongly encouraged,” as were masks for outdoor events.

There are a few organizations nationally that are requiring fans to be Las Vegas Raiders, who will also offer vaccine shots at their stadium. The LSU Tigers announced a similar policy noting fans must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before attending a game.

The Tar Heels sold out their allotment of season tickets for football one year after COVID-19 severly limited attendance initially to just family members of senior players to eventually seven percent, or 3,535, of Kenan Stadium’s 50,500-seat capacity.

Even at outdoor events, masks are being required for closed spaces like stadium elevators, restrooms and the Blue Zone.

As of now, the delta variant hasn’t changed things and UNC can operate at full capacity for all of its stadiums and arenas.

For Carolina athletes, those who are vaccinated will not be tested. Unvaccinated players on teams that have met an 85 percent vaccination rate, will be subject to two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 twice a week. Football coach Mack Brown announced earlier this week that his team has met that threshold.

Unvaccinated players on teams that have not reached 85 percent will be subject to PCR testing three times a week. The PCR test must be sent to a lab and are considered more accurate than the on the spot testing for COVID.

UNC staff members who “do not attest to vaccination” must be tested a minimum of once a week.