South Carolina football commit shines in season opener on national TV

Landon Samson

Landon Samson didn’t take long to get his senior season off to a good start.

The Southlake Carroll (Texas) receiver and South Carolina football commit scored on the first possession of the game and added another touchdown later in the half to help Southlake to a 28-7 halftime lead over Highland Park.

Samson finished the half with five catches for 127 yards, including a 77-yarder on the first possession. The game was broadcast on ESPNU.

The three-star prospect committed to South Carolina on June 30. He had offers from Nebraska, Colorado, Utah, Duke, UCF, Boise State, Memphis, Tulane and Louisiana, among others.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver finished his junior season with 75 catches 1,293 yards, 15 touchdowns. He also notched six receptions for 91 yards in the 6A state championship game against Westlake High School.

QB Kaden Anderson rolls out and delivers the deep ball to @Landonsamson1 for his second score of the game! #SpursUp @_kadenanderson l #GEICOHSKickoff pic.twitter.com/JQRdw3mEsk — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) August 27, 2021