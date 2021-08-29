Trevor Lawrence throws two TDs in Jaguars’ preseason finale

Jacksonville Jaguars’ Laviska Shenault Jr., left, Trevor Lawrence (16) and Phillip Dorsett II (13) talk on the sideline in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) AP

Much like he did at Clemson, Trevor Lawrence made the most out of his first professional start on Sunday in Dallas.

The former Tiger completed 11 of 12 passes for 139 yards with two touchdowns for the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

One of those touchdowns was an 18-yard dart to former South Carolina Gamecock Pharoh Cooper, who is battling to earn a spot on the team when Jacksonville cuts its roster to 53 members on Tuesday. This is Cooper’s fifth team in six NFL seasons.

The Jaguars led 17-7 after the first two quarters.

“To be honest with you, we have to see that as we get ready to start the season,” Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said during the NFL broadcast at halftime. “He threw with some confidence. There’s nothing more important than confidence in a quarterback.”

Meyer has declared Lawrence as Jacksonville’s starter for Week 1. The 2021 top draft pick played in all three of the Jaguars’ preseason games.

Jacksonville’s 2021 schedule starts with a Sept. 12 road game at the Houston Texans.