A Gamecock tradition will return to gameday in 2021. Here’s what fans should know

The Gamecock Walk is back.

The longstanding pregame South Carolina tradition where coaches and players walk through a crowded of fans in Gamecock Park and across Bluff Road to Williams-Brice Stadium was canceled in 2020 as part of USC’s COVID-19 policies.

The Gamecock Walk will return for the new season, the school announced Monday. It is typically held around two and a half hours before kickoff.

“Pregame activities, including tailgating, will continue to be a part of game day,” USC said in a statement. “These include Gamecock Walk, which will have wider walk-through for the student-athletes, coaches and staff, and live music at Gamecock Village, starting at 3 pm for the Eastern Illinois game.”

Head coach Shane Beamer teased the Gamecock Walk’s return earlier Monday on Twitter, five days ahead of South Carolina’s season opener against Eastern Illinois.

“Counting on Gamecock Walk to be the biggest and best one EVER this Saturday!!” Beamer tweeted Monday morning.

South Carolina will allow full capacity at Williams-Brice Stadium this season, a departure from last year’s reduction to 20,000 fans per game. USC will not require attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the stadium, which can seat up to 77,559.

The university has partnered with DHEC to offer COVID-19 vaccines on gameday at Gamecock Village in Gamecock Park.

Other information released Monday from South Carolina included:

▪ The videoboard renovation cost the school $2.4 million. “The new board will be nearly twice as sharp than the previous board,” USC said.

▪ A new security screening will take place for all fans entering the stadium. “Fans do not need to remove any items from their pockets or bags and will be instructed to move through the metal detectors in a timely fashion. Fans with bags will continue through the security screening and proceed to the closest bag check area.’

▪ Face masks will not be required. They are “strongly encouraged for all indoor and enclosed areas of the stadium unless eating or drinking. The CDC states that, to maximize protection from the Delta Variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, everyone should wear a mask indoors in public, even if you are fully vaccinated. Hand sanitizers will be available throughout the stadium for use.”

▪ The school will utilize its heat management plan for the season opener and allow fans to bring in “one empty, clear bottle of water OR one sealed bottle of water into the stadium.” Glass bottles are prohibited. Water refill stations will be located throughout Williams-Brice Stadium.

▪ Concessions and merchandising locations again will only accept debit or credit card payments.

▪ Beer and wine sales will take place throughout the stadium. “Patrons purchasing beer or wine will be carded at the point of sale and will be limited to two beverages per sale. Per SEC regulation, beer and wine sales at Williams-Brice Stadium will end at the end of third quarter.”

South Carolina 2021 football schedule

Sept. 4: home vs. Eastern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11: at East Carolina, noon

Sept. 18: at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25: home vs. Kentucky

Oct. 2: home vs. Troy

Oct. 9: at Tennessee

Oct. 16: home vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 23: at Texas A&M

Oct. 30: OPEN

Nov. 6: home vs. Florida

Nov. 13: at Missouri

Nov. 20: home vs. Auburn

Nov. 27: home vs. Clemson

