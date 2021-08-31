Gamecocks in the NFL: Where former South Carolina players landed for new season

South Carolina football again will have plenty of NFL representation as final rosters took shape Tuesday afternoon.

All 32 NFL teams were required to have their 53-man, season-opening rosters solidified by 4 p.m. Tuesday. The pro season starts next week.

Notable former Gamecocks who were cut include wide receiver Pharoh Cooper’s release from the Jacksonville Jaguars and tight end Kyle Markway, who was cut by the Cleveland Browns.

Players who were cut on Tuesday could be signed to practice squads or land with other teams throughout the next few days.

Regarding South Carolina’s newest professional additions, two rookie defensive backs showed promise throughout the NFL preseason.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn, the 2021 NFL Draft’s No. 8 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers, and safety Israel Mukuamu each finished up their first preseason with flair. Mukuamu came down with an interception for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday against Jacksonville, and Horn broke up a pass against the Steelers in the Panthers’ last preseason game.

Other former Gamecocks suffered season-ending injuries before the league’s regular season is set to begin next month.

Rookie offensive guard Sadarius Hutcherson will miss 2021 due to an ACL injury suffered in Tampa Bay’s first preseason game. Linebacker T.J. Brunson is dealing with the same injury in his second year with the New York Giants, sidelined with a preseason ACL tear. Running back Rico Dowdle had been climbing up the Cowboys’ depth chart before going down with a season-ending hip injury in late August.

Wide receiver Shi Smith, who had been performing well in his first training camp with the Panthers, left Carolina’s final preseason game in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule later said Smith is expected to miss two to three weeks.

Other former Gamecocks lost their spots in earlier roster cuts. Center Donell Stanley was waived with an injury designation by Tampa Bay ahead of the 85-man deadline on Aug. 17.

Here’s a breakdown of what happened to former South Carolina football players landed ahead of the 2021 season.

Who was cut?

TE Jerell Adams: Released by Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 30

Released by Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 30 G Zack Bailey: Waived by Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 31

Waived by Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 31 WR Pharoh Cooper: Released by Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 31

Released by Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 31 RB Tavien Feaster: Released by Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 30

Released by Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 30 CB Chris Lammons: Waived by Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 31

Waived by Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 31 TE Kyle Markway: Cut by Cleveland Browns on Aug. 31

Cut by Cleveland Browns on Aug. 31 FB Adam Prentice: Waived by Denver Broncos on Aug. 31

Waived by Denver Broncos on Aug. 31 DT Kobe Smith: Released by Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 30

Released by Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 30 C Donell Stanley: Waived with injury designation by Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 17

Gamecocks on 2021 NFL rosters

Atlanta Falcons

RB Mike Davis

TE Hayden Hurst

Baltimore Ravens

RB Ty’Son Williams

Carolina Panthers

P Joseph Charlton

OG Dennis Daley

CB Jaycee Horn

WR Shi Smith (out 2-3 weeks with shoulder injury)

Chicago Bears

WR Damiere Byrd

Cleveland Browns

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Dallas Cowboys

S Israel Mukuamu

RB Rico Dowdle (season-long injured reserve, hip)

Indianapolis Colts

LB Skai Moore (injured reserve)

DT Taylor Stallworth

Jacksonville Jaguars

OG A.J. Cann (reserve/COVID-19)

Kansas City Chiefs

CB Rashad Fenton

Las Vegas Raiders

WR Bryan Edwards





CB Keisean Nixon

Los Angeles Chargers

TE Jared Cook





Los Angeles Rams

LB Ernest Jones

Minnesota Vikings

DE D.J. Wonnum





New England Patriots

CB Stephon Gilmore (reserve/physically unable to perform, quad)

New York Giants

LB T.J. Brunson (season-long injured reserve, ACL)

Pittsburgh Steelers

LB Melvin Ingram III

San Francisco 49ers

DT Javon Kinlaw

WR Deebo Samuel

Seattle Seahawks

OT Brandon Shell

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OG Sadarius Hutcherson (season-long injured reserve, ACL)





PK Ryan Succop (reserve/COVID-19)



