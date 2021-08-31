Why Zeb Noland at QB? Shane Beamer explains Gamecocks’ decision-making process

South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland will switch from No. 25 to No. 8 jboucher@thestate.com

Shane Beamer saw it from Day 1.

There wasn’t so much a moment or day that graduate assistant-turned-player Zeb Noland snagged the starting gig in the wake of Luke Doty’s foot injury. To Beamer, though, Noland offered a spark.

“It wasn’t like he walked in that huddle the very first day of practice and was overwhelmed and didn’t know what to do,” Beamer told reporters Tuesday. “He got in there, he called the play. He got up to the line of scrimmage. He was able to change the protection based on where the pressure was coming from and was really able to operate (the offense).”

Tuesday, South Carolina released its first depth chart of the season. Noland’s name sat atop the quarterback’s list. He beat out freshman Colten Gauthier and walk-ons Connor Jordan and Jake Helfrich. He also topped FCS transfer Jason Brown.

Brown, who arrived at USC after playing in 18 career games at St. Francis (Pennsylvania), spent the bulk of the offseason reshaping his body and preparing for the rigors of a Southeastern Conference slate. He dropped 20 pounds since the spring.

Beamer and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield added that Brown had his best few weeks of practice since he arrived at South Carolina heading into the season. Still, it fell a bit short of what Noland brought.

“I‘m not going to sit here and hope that he does badly, or gets hurt or anything like that,” Brown said Tuesday. “That’s not me. I hope he succeeds so that the team can succeed.”

That Noland has earned the starting job in a matter of two weeks is as enthralling as it is bizarre.

Four months ago he concluded his career at North Dakota State with a loss to Sam Houston State and prepared to be a graduate assistant in Columbia, a role in which he served until around mid-August. Now, just four days out from the season opener, he’s transitioned from intriguing option to legitimate starter.

“Let’s forget the narrative. .. that (Noland) was walking up and down the halls like Uncle Rico talking about his glory days,” Beamer quipped Tuesday with a reference to the quirky “Napolean Dynamite” movie character. “He’s played in a game a hell of a lot more recently than anyone else on our roster.”

Speaking with reporters during his first Week 1 press conference of his young tenure at South Carolina, Beamer lauded Noland for his decision-making. He made smart throws. He managed the offense with ease.

Rather than falling victim to the overwhelming task of replacing Doty, Noland commanded an offense in need of guidance — some of which came from spending the summer charting plays and drawing them into the computers at the Long Family Football Operations Center.

“He’s handled everything very well,” receiver Jalen Brooks said. “Obviously, he’s been around the offense pretty long to understand the key things and the key components. It’s impressive to see him come in. You can tell that he knows his stuff.”

Three weeks ago, Noland stood alongside Doty post-practice and helped toss routes to receiver Jalen Brooks and others as they worked out a few kinks before the season.

Saturday, though, Noland will trot out onto the field as South Carolina’s starter. How long that lasts should depend on how long Doty is out coupled with whatever happens against Eastern Illinois.