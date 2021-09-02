He’s become a national story, but USC’s Zeb Noland is still a ‘country boy at heart’

At 11:01 a.m. Tuesday, Zeb Noland’s phone buzzed with a call from San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance — one of hundreds of missed calls, texts and tweets.

Noland couldn’t answer, too busy practicing for the first time as South Carolina’s starting quarterback. Unbeknownst to him, Noland would become somewhat of a social media sensation in the time he spent on the practice field.

It’s not every day a Southeastern Conference team names a 24-year-old graduate assistant as its Week 1 starting quarterback.

ESPN broke the news Tuesday morning, setting the internet aflame with the typical memes and jokes that come with unique sports storylines. But Noland didn’t care about any of that. When he stepped off the practice field, he saw the missed call from Lance — his old North Dakota State teammate and close friend — and dialed back.

“Hey, the only thing I’ve got to tell you is, turn your phone off today,” Lance told Noland, “and you will enjoy it.”

Replied Noland: “I understand why you had two phones back in college now.”

Lance’s advice proved prudent, as the texts and calls kept coming, and Noland’s story only grew bigger throughout the day, highlighted by a SportsCenter shout-out by evening host Scott Van Pelt.

A few weeks ago, before presumed starter Luke Doty injured his foot in practice, Noland’s name barely registered a blip on South Carolina fans’ radar. In Week 1, he’s become a national story.

That kind of attention could rattle some, but Noland said Wednesday that he feels “really the same” as he did before the announcement was made. A self-proclaimed “country boy at heart,” Noland doesn’t bother much with Twitter. He’s thinking more about the start of dove-hunting season.

“I just grew up hunting and fishing,” Noland said. “I’m more interested in my buddies who are shooting doves than I am with what someone’s putting on social media about me.”

That mentality should serve Noland well, because the attention shows no sign of slowing down. Even USC’s coaches have gotten in on the joking action. Defensive coordinator Clayton White said Wednesday, in reference to Noland, that every coach thinks he has a snap left in him. Special teams coordinator Pete Lembo quipped: “I just saw our starting quarterback in the hallway, and we were talking about 401K plans.”

But Noland’s maturity is exactly what the Gamecocks are looking for as they transition to a new era. Head coach Shane Beamer and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield both praised Noland’s presence in the huddle and his command of the offense in explaining why they gave the former North Dakota State and Iowa State quarterback the starting nod.

And Noland displayed those traits in speaking with reporters Wednesday. The son of a Georgia high school coach, Noland talked like a coach with his emphasis on playing smart football and not focusing on wins and losses, trusting that the results will come.

Instead of raving about the attention he’s received, Noland said Wednesday he’s found himself loving the time he’s spending with his new teammates and offensive linemen, pointing to center Eric Douglas as being especially hilarious.

“I would much rather show up and get my joy from that than just reading something (on social media),” Noland said. “I can care less about myself. I want to see this program be successful.”