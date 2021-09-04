New coach, same high expectations as Jordan Byrd leads Clemson golf into new era

New Clemson men’s golf coach Jordan Byrd. Courtesy of Clemson Athletics

Clemson opens a men’s golf season in a few days with a new hand on the throttle for the first time since the Reagan presidency, but do not expect the Tigers to relinquish their place among the college game’s elite.

“There’s no change in expectations,” said Jordan Byrd, the long-time assistant who became head coach July 1 upon the retirement of Hall-of-Famer Larry Penley after 38 years at the helm.

“Our mission is still a pursuit of excellence. I want this program to represent Clemson well, competing at a high level on the course, in the classroom and in the gym.”

If that sounds like a page from the Penley playbook, there’s a reason. Byrd had been the Tigers associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for 16 years, and his contributions contributed to Clemson’s record of success.

The difference is, before he provided input on topics ranging from recruits to scholarship allocations — Penley made the final decisions. Now, they’re his call.

“It’s been a busy transition,” Byrd said. “We really had to hit the ground running in recruiting. We hadn’t been able to recruit for a year and a half (due to coronavirus restrictions), and we had to get on the road and watch guys play and get to know them.”

The Tigers’ new head coach, older brother of PGA Tour player and former Clemson All-American Jonathan Byrd, sparkled in golf and wrestling at Spring Valley High, earned all-star honors in golf at Furman University and tested his skill on golf’s mini-tours.

Shoulder surgeries did not help his professional quest, but he said: “Those tours weed guys out pretty quick. I wasn’t quite good enough.”

The realization sent him into the business world in northern Virginia, but the golf itch lingered. A friend suggested a coach’s role and, he broached the coaching idea to Penley on a trip to Clemson for Joey Maxon’s wedding.

“I went back to work and didn’t think much about it,” Byrd said. “Then, about six months later, a friend from Seattle came (to the D.C. area) for the NCAA Basketball Tournament and told me, ‘I hear you’re going to be assistant golf coach at Clemson.’ ”

Byrd called Penley, who said he had to wait until the position received formal approval before making the hire official. But he had mentioned that Byrd would get the job during his recruiting of Kyle Stanley from Washington state.

An aside: Maxon, whose wedding brought Byrd to Clemson and his meeting Penley, carved out a successful coaching career of his own and is now Byrd’s assistant. “We’ve come full cycle,” Byrd said.

The Byrd alliance with Clemson and Penley proved to be a match made in heaven. Three times he has been named one of 10 finalists for the Jan Strickland award, presented by the Golf Coaches Association to the nation’s top assistant.

Meanwhile, his game remained sharp. He regained his amateur status and has qualified for the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur.

Now 45, he cannot keep up with his players off the tee and recalled a practice round with All-American Jacob Bridgeman.

“I’m not short for my age, and he pulled out his range finder (after their drives) and said, ‘Coach, I got you by 56 yards,’ ” Byrd said and laughed. “I had to remind him who got closer to the pin. Things like that, being with the guys traveling in the van ... that’s great. That’s the kind of camaraderie we have.”

Bridgeman, a senior, is one reason the Tigers find themselves highly ranked in the preseason polls. He will be joined by veterans Kyle Cottam, Colby Patton and Zack Gordon plus one other player in the Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona — the Tigers’ season-opener that begins Sept. 10.

“I can’t wait to get on the plane and get the season going,” Byrd said. “Our goals have not changed. We expect to compete at the highest level.”

No reason to expect anything different.

Chip shots. Eddie Hargett (Blythewood) won two matches and reached the Round of 16 before falling in the U.S. Senior Amateur at the CC of Detroit. Paul Jett, an Irmo High graduate who lives in North Carolina, advanced to the Round of 32 and both Walter Todd (Laurens) and Rick Cloninger (Fort Mill) dropped matches in the Round of 64. ... Jensen Castle (West Columbia) forged a 1-1-2 record in helping the United States squad defeat the Great Britain and Ireland team 12.5-7.5 in the Curtis Cup in Wales. In singles, Castle rallied from four down with three holes to play to earn a halve with Hannah Darling, who will play for South Carolina this fall. ... Ann Marie Costello (Longs) earned a berth in the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur in qualifying in Asheboro, North Carolina. The national event is set for Sept. 25-30 at Berkeley Hall in Bluffton.