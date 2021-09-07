Luke Doty updates status ahead of South Carolina’s trip to East Carolina

Sophomore Luke Doty is the Gamecocks’ quarterback starter as 2021 kicks off. AP

Luke Doty is potentially nearing a return.

South Carolina’s sophomore quarterback told reporters Tuesday that he’s feeling “pretty good” as he continues to recover from a foot injury he suffered during preseason camp.

“Just need to be confident running,” Doty said of what he needs to do to play on Saturday at East Carolina.

Doty warmed up with the Gamecocks ahead of the season-opening win 46-0 romp over Eastern Illinois in Week 1, but did not play in the contest. The former Myrtle Beach High School standout said he’s been able to get passes up most of the three weeks since his injury and that he was mostly full-go during Tuesday’s practice.

In his place, Zeb Noland completed 13 of 22 passes for 121 yards and four touchdowns. Noland received the starting nod after beating out FCS transfer Jason Brown and freshman Colten Gauthier.

Noland began his career at Iowa State before transferring to North Dakota State. Initially hired as a graduate assistant in June, he was added to the roster three weeks ago as an attempt to bolster the depth in the quarterback room.

Head coach Shane Beamer told reporters during his Sunday teleconference that he did not plan to name a starting quarterback ahead of the trip to ECU.