How Clemson plans to fix a big offensive shortcoming from opener

When going against the No. 1 rush defense in the country, it’s hard to consider one’s own run game much of a viable option.

Looking back, though, Clemson coaches say opportunities were available to run against Georgia, but the Tigers didn’t take them. Hindsight is 20/20, of course, and giving the running backs more carries is something the Tigers wish they had done during the 10-3 loss.

“It felt like it wasn’t there as much and when you go back and watch the tape, we were actually creating some holes,” Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “We had some (run-pass option) stuff if we hand a couple balls off, so probably stick with the run game and definitely down there in the red zone.”

Out of the 60 plays the Tigers had, only 23 resulted in a rush, whereas they try to be more balanced between pass and run. It also would’ve come in handy when the passing game struggled in the first half.

The downside to that is not having much to evaluate when it comes to younger players like sophomore Kobe Pace, who earned his first career start, and true freshman Will Shipley, who made his collegiate debut less than 30 miles from his hometown. The two combined equally for 14 yards on eight carries with three yards being each of their longest run.

Pace started in the season opener over senior Lyn-J Dixon, who was out for the first half due to “team reasons,” per Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. Dixon ended up with one carry that went for 10 yards and a first down during the Tigers’ first drive of the fourth quarter.

Elliott attributed Pace’s start to his consistency during the spring that carried over into the fall. As far as his performance on Saturday, though, it’s hard to get much out of what did show up on film.

“The running backs, we just didn’t ever really give them a chance,” Swinney said. “Those guys are going to be outstanding, but it’s kind of hard to evaluate. We only had 60 plays. Just didn’t have enough and didn’t give them enough opportunity.”

Shipley spoke to the Clemson media for the first time Monday and said he should’ve done more with his four carries.

“I’m just looking at the details, the little things that, they all add up,” said Shipley, who hadn’t played in a football game since 2019 after his senior season at Weddington High School was canceled due to COVID-19. “I’m like, ‘If I do that right, I can be breaking it for a big touchdown and give the offense some momentum.’ ... I could’ve helped our offensive line out. Could’ve picked up a couple blitz pickups that I missed, so I put that on myself. I’ve got to make something happen when the opportunity presents itself.”

Moving forward, the Tigers will go back to the drawing board and regroup in an effort to get the run game going. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei said he’s comfortable being part of the rushing attack as well. Outside of being sacked seven times for 48 yards lost, the sophomore signal caller ran 14 times for 26 positive yards.

Not just running, but the Tigers will look for the group to be involved in the overall execution of the offense as well.

“You want to see them in protection, but you don’t want them to see too many things,” Elliott said. “They’ve got to know what they’re looking at, process it and if tells them to get out, then you’ve got to get out on a route to get the quarterback somewhere to go with the ball.”

Clemson vs SC State game details

Who: Clemson (0-1) vs. South Carolina State (0-1)

Where: Memorial Stadium in Clemson

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

TV: ACC Network

Stream: ESPN app/WatchESPN