Clemson tailback partners with fried chicken restaurant, and it’s not Bojangles

Clemson tailback Darien Rencher has picked a side in the fried chicken wars.

The sixth-year back announced a name, image and likeness deal with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant on his Instagram page on Thursday, calling the fast food chain “the best place on campus to grub, hands down.”

College athletes all over the country are signing NIL deals after the NCAA passed new rules this summer. Fast food competitor Bojangles has signed multiple prominent athletes in the Southeast, including teammate DJ Uiagalelei, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and South Carolina running back Kevin Harris.

Alongside former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Rencher emerged as a prominent voice in the college game last season, speaking out on athletes’ desire to play during the COVID-19 pandemic and leading a social justice movement.

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson team is looking to rebound after a season-opening 10-3 loss against Georgia in Charlotte. The Tigers host South Carolina State on Saturday at 5 p.m.