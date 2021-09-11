Charlotte Observer Logo
Two critical fumbles cost Gamecocks 14 points in first half against East Carolina

South Carolina can’t seem to get out of its own way against East Carolina. Early in the first half of Saturday’s contest, the Gamecocks dealt with two costly fumbles.

Wide receiver Josh Vann caught what should’ve been a 26-yard touchdown pass from Zeb Noland, but he fumbled the football as he crossed the goal line. The ball rolled out the back of the end zone, and it was ruled a touchback.

Wide receiver Dakereon Joyner fumbled another reception at the South Carolina 27-yard line. Joyner’s fumble was recovered by the Pirates and brought back to the 13-yard line and eventually turned into East Carolina’s second touchdown.

Video replay appeared to show Joyner was down before the ball came loose, but the fumble call was upheld after a replay.

Noland also threw an interception on the Gamecocks’ seventh play of their first drive of the game.

South Carolina trailed East Carolina 14-0 with 11:53 to go in the second quarter.

