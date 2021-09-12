Antoine Green answers UNC’s call for a big-play receiver

Antoine Green needed a night like Georgia State as much as North Carolina’s offense did. The junior receiver caught three passes for a career-high 117 yards and a touchdown in the Tar Heels’ 59-17 victory over the Panthers in Kenan Stadium on Saturday.

A mention of Green in the Heels’ receiver room often got followed by the word potential. And he’d previously shown flashes of having big-play capabilities.

In 2019, Green averaged 27.1 yards per reception and had touchdowns of 50 and 68 yards. But injuries in his first two seasons kept him from developing a consistent presence.

If he can stay healthy, that shouldn’t be a problem for the fourth-year junior this season as the starter and an every-down receiver.

“He played really, really, really, well,” UNC coach Mack Brown said. “…tonight should give him confidence to move forward and be one of those receivers that we’re talking about.”

Carolina (1-1) was waiting to see what receiver would emerge as a deep threat to replace the tandem of Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome, who seemed to make all the big catches over the past two seasons.

Mack Brown even compared Green and sophomore receiver Khafre Brown to Newsome and Dyami Brown before they both had breakout 1,000-yard seasons in 2019. Mack Brown said they just need confidence and “the faster that they can come, the better that we will be as a team.”

Part of the reason the Heels’ offense stayed in neutral against Virginia Tech was due to their inability to stretch the field with deep throws. Green established on their first drive with a 31-yard catch that set up their first touchdown that it wouldn’t be a problem against the Panthers.

“Based off the last week, we didn’t really have too many deep shots at all,” Green said. “I just feel like it’s something we can build off of as an offense. And I feel like it helps out everything up front as well, because then DBs (defensive backs) play off and they worry about the pass more, our running backs get more opportunities as well.”

Green didn’t just blow past Georgia State defenders. Two of his receptions had a high degree of difficulty.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

His 57-yard touchdown catch came while locked in coverage by GSU defensive back Jaylon Jones. There was a lot of contact between the two until the ball was delivered in stride right in Green’s outstretched hands.

Brown described Green’s 29-yard catch in the third quarter as “one of the better catches I’ve seen.” Green was turned to his right, but adjusted to the ball while it was in air to make an over-the-shoulder catch to his left.

“He kind of changed his mentality coming into this season,” UNC quarterback Sam Howell said. “He just wasn’t going to let anyone cover him and when the ball is in the air he’s going to come down with it. So it’s just super fun to see a guy that worked so hard, have success on the field because he definitely earned success.”

Prior to the season, Green said he worked on the mental part of the game as much as he did his technique. He felt like he lost some of his speed after his leg injury and his confidence wasn’t where it needed to be.

It led him to limit himself while running routes, thinking more about trying to protect his body from another injury instead of fully exerting himself. After his performance against Georgia State, it seems he’s fully gotten over that mental obstacle.

“It definitely boost my confidence,” Green said. “I feel like it’s something I was always able to do and it’s something to grow off of.”

Now comes the challenge of being consistent.

Green entered the season with just 16 career catches for 300 yards. The most passes he’s ever caught in a season was eight in 2019. Green already has five this season and his 137 total yards is second behind Josh Downs for the team lead.

Howell believes Green is on his way to being that big-play receiver the Heels’ offense needs.

“Antoine has been doing that since he got here,” Howell said. “It was only a matter of time before he really put it out there for everyone to see. He had a really good game tonight. We need him to be that type of player that he was tonight and he will be.”