Clemson’s kickoff time set for ACC game against NC State

Clemson takes the field before the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Edward M. Pio Roda)
Clemson takes the field before the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Edward M. Pio Roda) Edward M. Pio Roda AP

The ACC announced Clemson will play NC State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The game will be played on ABC or ESPN. The TV designation will be set after this week’s games.

For Clemson, it will be the squad’s first true road contest, despite playing its season opener at a neutral site in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Tigers will be at home for a second straight week, hosting Georgia Tech in the ACC opener on Saturday before going on the road for three of their next four games. That starts with the Wolfpack.

Clemson holds the series lead over NC State, 59-28-1 with a 22-16 record at Carter-Finley Stadium. The last meeting between the two teams ended with the Tigers pocketing a 55-10 victory over the Wolfpack on the road in 2019.

N.C. State hosts Furman this week. The Wolfpack (1-1) have a win over South Florida and a loss to Mississippi State.

ACC football game schedule

Friday, Sept. 24

Saturday, Sept. 25

Clemson Tigers 2021 football schedule

Alexis Cubit
Alexis Cubit serves primarily as the Clemson sports reporter for The (Columbia) State newspaper. Before moving to South Carolina in 2021, she covered high school sports for six years and received a first-place award in the sports feature category from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors in 2019. The California native earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Baylor University in 2014.
