Clemson loses offensive lineman for season to ACL injury

Dietrick Pennington
Dietrick Pennington 247Sports photo
Clemson

Clemson lost its third offensive lineman for the season to an injury.

Freshman Dietrick Pennington tore his ACL, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. The Memphis native made his debut against S.C. State last weekend and played four snaps before sustaining the injury.

The news is a hit to the team’s depth at the position. The Tigers previously lost linemen John Williams and Tayquon Johnson to injuries. It’s possible Johnson could return for the postseason, Swinney said.

Clemson hosts Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC).

Alexis Cubit
Alexis Cubit serves primarily as the Clemson sports reporter for The (Columbia) State newspaper. Before moving to South Carolina in 2021, she covered high school sports for six years and received a first-place award in the sports feature category from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors in 2019. The California native earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Baylor University in 2014.
