Long lines at NC State football games are about to get even longer. Here’s why

Any fans attending Saturday’s contest between N.C. State and Furman should arrive early.

No, like, really, really early.

Whatever time fans were thinking about showing up, maybe bump that up by 30 minutes. Getting inside of Carter-Finley Stadium is going to be tricky.

N.C. State Athletics posted a message on Twitter on Thursday afternoon informing fans that there will be a shortage of attendants on Saturday.

“We were informed in the last two hours that we’ll have a staffing shortage in available personnel for Saturday’s football game. This will primarily impact ticket-takers and ushers. We’re asking all fans/students to arrive at gates earlier than normal and be patient.”

Above the post was a picture from outside Carter-Finley Stadium, just beneath Vaughn Towers, at gate 4A, on Dail Plaza West.

The contest against the Paladins kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Gates open 90 minutes before kickoff.

An additional comment under the post stated: “We’re working to add additional staff for Saturday’s game as possible. We do anticipate a larger crowd than our opener on September 2.”

On a Thursday night two weeks ago, 52,633 fans attended. Carter-Finley Stadium holds 57, 583. There are 14 gates to enter the stadium, but that number is expected to possibly decrease if staff is limited. The question is, why is there a staff shortage?

No answers

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

N.C. State isn’t saying why they expect a staff shortage on Saturday. There was no indication on the social media post or information passed along to the media. The school did not immediately respond to the News & Observer when asked about the shortage.

The News & Observer reported last month that there was a worker shortage as the economy bounces back from the pandemic, but the school didn’t announce any staffing issues for the opener against South Florida two weeks ago.

Hundreds of ticker-takers and ushers work games each week and help the flow of game day run smoothly.

Masks were encouraged, but not required for fans in the opener, and the same policy applies Saturday. Staffers inside and around Carter-Finley were wearing masks at the opener.

The athletics department did not specify which gates would have longer lines or would be easier to enter. Against South Florida, lines stretched the length of a football field at multiple entrances as the game started.