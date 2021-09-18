Clemson’s Trenton Simpson ejected after targeting call vs Georgia Tech

Clemson’s Trenton Simpson

Linebacker Trenton Simpson was ejected from Clemson’s ACC opener against Georgia Tech during the latter end of the second quarter on Saturday afternoon.

The sophomore was able to get pressure on Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates, but the hit was high, according to the referees. After a review, it was determined Simpson was targeting, shortening the Charlotte, NC native’s outing.

Clemson was leading Georgia Tech, 7-0 at the time. Because the penalty happened in the first half, Simpson won’t have to miss any time during the Tigers’ game next Saturday at NC State.