Gamecocks lose veteran linebacker to injury on first drive of Georgia game

South Carolina linebacker Sherrod Greene dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina will be without one of its veteran starters for the Georgia game.

After the second play of the game, starting MIKE linebacker Sherrod Greene went down in visible pain with a lower right leg injury.

The Gamecocks’ sideline cleared to join Greene on the field before the senior was carted into the locker room by USC medical staff, visibly in tears and his right foot in a boot.

Greene totaled seven total tackles throughout South Carolina’s first two contests. He’s accumulated 79 tackles in his five-season career in Columbia.

Greene suffered a fracture in his hip in the 2020 opener against Tennessee and missed the rest of the season.

There is no official word yet from USC on Greene’s injury.

