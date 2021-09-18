Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

College Sports

Gamecocks lose veteran linebacker to injury on first drive of Georgia game

South Carolina linebacker Sherrod Greene
South Carolina linebacker Sherrod Greene Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
Athens, Ga.

South Carolina will be without one of its veteran starters for the Georgia game.

After the second play of the game, starting MIKE linebacker Sherrod Greene went down in visible pain with a lower right leg injury.

The Gamecocks’ sideline cleared to join Greene on the field before the senior was carted into the locker room by USC medical staff, visibly in tears and his right foot in a boot.

Greene totaled seven total tackles throughout South Carolina’s first two contests. He’s accumulated 79 tackles in his five-season career in Columbia.

Greene suffered a fracture in his hip in the 2020 opener against Tennessee and missed the rest of the season.

There is no official word yet from USC on Greene’s injury.

Profile Image of Augusta Stone
Augusta Stone
Augusta Stone covers South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball, football and other college sports for The State. A winner of the Green Eyeshade Award from the Society of Professional Journalists, Stone’s work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Charlotte Observer. Stone graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service