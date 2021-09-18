UNC-Virginia live updates: Tar Heels look to snap losing streak to Cavaliers

North Carolina coach Mack Brown talks with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Georgia State on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Kenan Stadium in. Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

No. 21 North Carolina has a tough ACC Coastal Division matchup with Virginia tonight in Kenan Stadium. The Cavaliers (2-0, 0-0 ACC) have won the last four meetings against the Tar Heels (1-1, 0-1) in the South’s oldest football series. Those past four meetings were decided by a total of 23 points and fans should expect another tight game when the teams kick off at 7:30 p.m. News & Observer UNC beat writer C.L. Brown and columnist Luke DeCock are in Kenan Stadium for the action. Check back here for updates during the game.

UNC captains

The Heels chose quarterback Sam Howell, linebacker Tomon Fox, receiver Emery Simmons, safety Giovanni Biggers and linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel as its captains for tonight’s game.