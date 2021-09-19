Charlotte Observer Logo
SEC Nation gameday show heading to Columbia for South Carolina vs Kentucky

SEC Nation is heading to Columbia.

SEC Network’s weekly college football preview show will be setting up at South Carolina ahead of the Gamecocks’ matchup with Kentucky on Sept. 25. The show will broadcast live from Columbia from 10 a.m.-noon this Saturday.

Exact location has not been announced. SEC Nation usually broadcasts from Gamecock Park outside of Williams-Brice Stadium when it rolls into town. ESPN’s flagship college football preview show College GameDay often sets up on USC’s iconic horseshoe when it stops in the city.

SEC Nation features host Laura Rutledge alongside fellow ESPN personalities Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow.

Finebaum will also broadcast his TV and radio show, The Paul Finebaum Show, from Columbia on Friday from 3-7 p.m. Marty & McGee, another SEC Network college football preview show featuring ESPN’s Marty Smith and Ryan McGee, will also take place in Columbia ahead of SEC Nation from 9-10 a.m. Saturday morning.

South Carolina (2-1, 0-1 SEC) is coming off its first loss on the road to No. 2 Georgia in the Gamecocks’ conference opener. Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC) comes into Columbia after defeating FCS program UT-Chattanooga in a close contest last weekend. The Wildcats won their first SEC matchup with Missouri, 35-28, on Sept. 11.

South Carolina kicks off against Kentucky at 7 p.m. in Williams-Brice Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

