TV channel, kickoff time set for next South Carolina home game against Troy

South Carolina’s football team starts at two-game homestand this weekend.

The Troy Trojans come to town next Saturday, Oct. 2 for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, the SEC announced Monday. That game will be televised by SEC Network.

South Carolina is 3-0 all time vs. Troy. The Gamecocks won the last matchup 69-24 during the 2010 season.

The Gamecocks (2-1) first have their SEC opener this Saturday, facing Kentucky (3-0) at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Troy (2-1) is coming off a 21-9 win over Southern Miss. The Trojans host Louisiana-Monroe this weekend..

South Carolina football schedule

Augusta Stone
Augusta Stone
