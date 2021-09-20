TV channel, kickoff time set for next South Carolina home game against Troy

The South Carolina band jboucher@thestate.com

South Carolina’s football team starts at two-game homestand this weekend.

The Troy Trojans come to town next Saturday, Oct. 2 for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, the SEC announced Monday. That game will be televised by SEC Network.

South Carolina is 3-0 all time vs. Troy. The Gamecocks won the last matchup 69-24 during the 2010 season.

The Gamecocks (2-1) first have their SEC opener this Saturday, facing Kentucky (3-0) at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Troy (2-1) is coming off a 21-9 win over Southern Miss. The Trojans host Louisiana-Monroe this weekend..

South Carolina football schedule

Sept. 4: South Carolina 46, Eastern Illinois 0

Sept. 11: South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17

Sept. 18: Georgia 40, South Carolina 13

Sept. 25: home vs. Kentucky, 7 pm, ESPN2

Oct. 2: home vs. Troy

Oct. 9: at Tennessee

Oct. 16: home vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 23: at Texas A&M

Oct. 30: OPEN

Nov. 6: home vs. Florida

Nov. 13: at Missouri

Nov. 20: home vs. Auburn

Nov. 27: home vs. Clemson