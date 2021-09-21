Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

College Sports

Clemson to start NC native at running back when Tigers face Wolfpack this week

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) is shown in action against Georgia Tech during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) is shown in action against Georgia Tech during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) John Bazemore AP

Will Shipley will get his first start this week.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced on Tuesday morning the true freshman and five-star signee will be the first running back on the field this week when the Tigers travel to face N.C. State on Saturday.

He’s been an impact player in all three games and currently leads the team in rushing yards, eclipsing over 100 yards on the season last weekend. The North Carolina native accounted for all of the Tigers’ touchdowns in a 14-8 victory against Georgia Tech to help the squad start 1-0 in ACC play.

Shipley starred at Weddington High School in Weddington, North Carolina.

Sophomore Kobe Pace started two games in the backfield and will be the Tigers’ backup running back.

The news comes the morning after Swinney announced senior running back Lyn-J Dixon would be transferring.

Swinney on Tuesday also said Davis Allen will start at tight end this week. Braden Galloway started the first three games.

Watch Clemson football vs NC State

Who: NC State (2-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. Clemson (2-1, 1-0)

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Alexis Cubit
Alexis Cubit
Alexis Cubit serves primarily as the Clemson sports reporter for The (Columbia) State newspaper. Before moving to South Carolina in 2021, she covered high school sports for six years and received a first-place award in the sports feature category from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors in 2019. The California native earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Baylor University in 2014.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Marshall to unveil statue of Hal Greer next month

September 21, 2021 11:30 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service