Clemson to start NC native at running back when Tigers face Wolfpack this week

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) is shown in action against Georgia Tech during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Will Shipley will get his first start this week.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced on Tuesday morning the true freshman and five-star signee will be the first running back on the field this week when the Tigers travel to face N.C. State on Saturday.

He’s been an impact player in all three games and currently leads the team in rushing yards, eclipsing over 100 yards on the season last weekend. The North Carolina native accounted for all of the Tigers’ touchdowns in a 14-8 victory against Georgia Tech to help the squad start 1-0 in ACC play.

Shipley starred at Weddington High School in Weddington, North Carolina.

Sophomore Kobe Pace started two games in the backfield and will be the Tigers’ backup running back.

The news comes the morning after Swinney announced senior running back Lyn-J Dixon would be transferring.

Swinney on Tuesday also said Davis Allen will start at tight end this week. Braden Galloway started the first three games.

Watch Clemson football vs NC State

Who: NC State (2-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. Clemson (2-1, 1-0)

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN