There’s a new Gamecock on scholarship as in-state, walk-on linebacker impresses

South Carolina’s Darryle Ware dmclemore@thestate.com

Darryle Ware has earned a scholarship.

South Carolina’s redshirt freshman linebacker from Fort Dorchester High School in Charleston was placed on scholarship Tuesday morning, head coach Shane Beamer told reporters Tuesday.

“He has certainly earned (the scholarship),” Beamer said. “He’s done a great job playing on special teams and came in and played linebacker for us the other night and did a nice job, made a nice play on the goal line against their tight end.”

Ware walked on at South Carolina in January 2020, turning down offers from Georgia Tech, Colorado State and Coastal Carolina. He was a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and attended USC camps without securing a scholarship offer. Wide receiver Dakereon Joyner was his high school teammate at Fort Dorchester.

Ware will likely see more of the field following veteran linebacker Sherrod Greene’s right ankle injury suffered against Georgia, which required surgery.

Ware has played in two games this season, against Eastern Illinois and at Georgia, recording one tackle and one pass breakup against the Bulldogs. He played in two games in 2020 and came down with four tackles.

“All Glory to God! Only up from here,” he posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 1:58 PM.