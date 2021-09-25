Charlotte Observer Logo
Want to watch the Duke-Kansas football game? Here’s how to find it

Durham

Having posted their second win of the season last Saturday, the Duke Blue Devils complete the non-conference portion of their schedule when they play the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Duke’s 30-23 win over Northwestern, which followed a 45-17 win over N.C. A&T the previous week, means the Blue Devils (2-1) have already matched their win total from last season’s 2-9 campaign.

Saturday’s game with Kansas begins at 4 p.m. and will be televised by the ACC Network, which is available on Spectrum cable (channel 388) and satellite television services DirecTV (612), Dish Network (402) and AT&T (610).

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

ACC Network is available on the following streaming services: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, ESPN+, Sling, FubuTV and AT&T Now MAX.

Additionally, you can keep up with the game by following News & Observer reporter Steve Wiseman (@stevewisemanNC) on Twitter. He will be at Wallace Wade Stadium, along with our visual journalists, covering the game.

Game day details: When is the Duke game kickoff?

Teams: Duke Blue Devils vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Where: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham

Date: Saturday, Sept. 25

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: https://www.espn.com/watch/player?network=acc

Betting line: Duke is a 16.5-point favorite.

Series history: The teams have met twice (2009, 2014), splitting the two games. Each has won on its home field.

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 7:30 AM.

Profile Image of Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. He placed second in both beat writing and breaking news in the 2019 Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. Previously, Steve worked for The State (Columbia, SC), Herald-Journal (Spartanburg, S.C.), The Sun Herald (Biloxi, Miss.), Charlotte Observer and Hickory (NC) Daily Record covering beats including the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly. He’s won numerous state-level press association awards. Steve graduated from Illinois State University in 1989.
