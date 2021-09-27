First look: Top story lines, betting odds for Clemson vs Boston College football game

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) rushes down the sideline ahead of Missouri defensive back Akayleb Evans (26) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) AP

Clemson’s offensive struggles finally caught up to the team, resulting in a 27-21 loss to N.C. State. The Tigers must seriously evaluate their team in hopes of turning things around against an undefeated Boston College squad at home.

Clemson vs Boston College football game, TV info

Who: Clemson (2-2, 1-2) vs. Boston College (4-0, 0-0)

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: ACC Network

Odds: Clemson vs Boston College point spread

Clemson returns home after its first true road game as a 16-point favorite over Boston College. Last season, the Tigers pulled off a 34-28 comeback victory over the Eagles.

Eagles flying high

Boston College has started the season 4-0 for the first time since 2007 after beating Missouri 41-34 in overtime at home. Averaging 41.25 points per outing, the Eagles certainly haven’t forgotten about last year’s loss and will look to avenge it when they get to Clemson this weekend.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Clemson making changes?

While Boston College has the momentum of a perfect season, Clemson has lost two regular-season games, the most since 2014. The Tigers must now figure out how to improve offensively and avoid letting the losses snowball.

3 Boston College Eagles to watch

Dennis Grosel, QB: With Phil Jurkovec out, Dennis Grosel has come in and kept the Eagles afloat as the starting quarterback. He completed 18 of 29 passes with two touchdowns and an interception for 175 yards while running for 35 more yards.

Zay Flowers, WR: As Grosel has settled into his new role, Zay Flowers, a 2020 all-ACC first team selection, has been a key target with 275 receiving yards and two TDs on the year. He also caught the game-winning 10-yard TD reception against Missouri.

Isaiah Mobley-Graham, LB: As a graduate transfer, Isaiah Mobley-Graham was a huge pickup for the Eagles’ defense. He’s used his experience to become an immediate leader on the team, recording a Boston College-best 28 tackles on the year.

3 Clemson Tigers to watch

Justyn Ross, WR: With the offense underperforming its expectations, Justyn Ross, as one of the older offensive players, must come in and find a way to give the team a spark. The Tigers have only four passing touchdowns on the year and Ross has been on the receiving end of half of them.

Tre Williams, DT: While fighting through injuries himself, Tre Williams filled in over the weekend after Bryan Bresee exited the game with a knee injury. He had one tackle against NC State and could get his first start of the season against Boston College with Bresee out for the year.

Andrew Booth, CB: Despite giving up the Tigers’ first touchdown of the season while covering Emeka Emezie, Andrew Booth has had a solid season, totaling 17 tackles. This week, the junior will have to help a Clemson defense that’s been stricken by the injury bug after the first month of the season.