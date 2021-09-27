‘They showed me how much they want me.’ Antonio Williams recaps Gamecocks visit

Dutch Fork receiver Antonio Williams took another step in his recruiting process this weekend.

The state’s top wide receiver prospect took his first official visit, making a stop at South Carolina. Williams arrived at USC on Friday night after the Silver Foxes’ 42-13 win over Spartanburg and returned home on Sunday evening.

Williams’ visit included attending USC’s game against Kentucky at Williams-Brice Stadium. Kentucky defeated the Gamecocks 16-10.

On Sunday, Williams and his family ate breakfast and dinner with USC coach Shane Beamer. He also spent time with former USC quarterback Connor Shaw, director of character development Derrick Moore and got a tour of the facilities.

“I had a great time,” Williams said before Dutch Fork’s practice Monday. “It was a great atmosphere. The fans were crazy down there. It wasn’t the outcome they wanted, but I had a great time down there.”

Williams was part of a big recruiting weekend for the Gamecocks. He was one of three making official visits, with defensive lineman Jamari Lyons and linebacker Jaishawn Barham of Baltimore the other.

Williams was offered by former coach Will Muschamp in November and the Gamecocks’ new coaching staff has made him a priority in the Class of 2022. USC has one receiver commitment from Landon Samson of Southlake Carroll in Texas, and the Gamecocks are in need of more playmakers.

Williams has built a strong relationship with Gamecocks receivers coach Justin Stepp. USC tight ends coach Erik Kimrey was at Williams’ game Friday night.

“They showed me how much they want me,” Williams said. “Eating with coach Beamer, that is crazy. He is a head coach and I am eating breakfast and dinner with him.

“Coach Stepp is my guy and shows me everything I want in a coach. Got to hang with some receivers and they told me even more about him.”

The Gamecocks are on the list of Williams’ top college options. His other top schools are Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn, Notre Dame and Florida State. Williams plans to visit Ole Miss next month and go to Auburn for the Alabama game in November. He also hopes to get a trip to Georgia at some point.

Williams said he doesn’t have an exact time frame for announcing his decision. He won’t enroll midyear no matter what college he picks because of his class schedule at Dutch Fork.

“It could be a couple weeks away, it could be a couple months to be honest.” Williams said of his decision.

Williams said he plans to play on the basketball team once his football season is complete.

He is a four-star prospect and ranked 25th overall nationally at the position by 247Sports Composite. He already is committed to play in the Under Armour All-American game in January. A ceremony to give Williams his Under Armour game jersey is expected at one of Dutch Fork’s final two home games.

Through four games this season, Williams leads the team with 21 catches for 476 yards and five touchdowns. He also is the team’s top kickoff and punt returner — he returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Greenwood.

Dutch Fork begins Region 5-5A play on Friday at White Knoll. The Silver Foxes are going for their sixth straight Class 5A championship and have an unbeaten streak of 54 games.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 4:54 PM.