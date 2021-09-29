NC State super senior closing in on Wolfpack record

A sea of fans wearing red swarmed Emeka Emezie in the back corner of the end zone.

It might have been the tightest he was covered all day. N.C. State had just knocked off Clemson, 27-21, in two overtimes last Saturday.

As the fans rushed the field, the enormity of the moment hit Emezie like a ton of bricks.

If you read his lips in a video posted by the Wolfpack athletics department, it’s clear that he mouths the phrase ‘oh my God’ as he’s taking it all in. After a moment to soak in the historic atmosphere, Emeka hugs a few N.C. State faithful and joins in on the celebration.

It’s crazy to think that he could have missed out on all of this.

Emezie is one of many super seniors across the country who decided to take advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 6-3, 212 pound wide receiver turned down a shot at the NFL, electing to return to Raleigh in hopes of having one more magical run.

Emezie says he was convinced to return after a conversation with fellow wide receiver Thayer Thomas, who told Emezie that N.C. State had the parts to make 2021 a special season.

After knocking off previously No. 9 Clemson, the Wolfpack entered the AP poll this week ranked No. 23 in the country. Not only that, they are in the driver’s seat to possibly win the Atlantic Division title. There’s a lot of football left, but a win like the one last Saturday has made the return worthwhile.

“It was a tough decision, but I made the decision (to return), obviously,” Emeka said. “And that’s a game you need to capitalize on. To be able to envision that before the game and then to see all that happened just like you envisioned it, it was so surreal. It’s settled in already, but at the time it was crazy.”

The final farewell tour for Emeka is crazy in more ways than one.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Had he decided the 2020 campaign would be his last one in Raleigh, the former Marvin Ridge star would have left school top five all-time in career receptions. After his performance against the Tigers, Emezie is six catches away from being number one in receptions. He would pass some all-time names on the list. His performance against Clemson saw him jump over Kelvin Harmon (who was in attendance) and College Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Torry Holt. Emezie trails only Jerricho Cotchery (200) and Jaylen Samuels (202).

N.C. State’s Porter Rooks (4) celebrates with Emeka Emezie (86) after Emezie scored on nine-yard touchdown reception during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Close to the record

Six catches should come easy for Emezie. He might have it in the first half versus Louisiana Tech this weekend. Against the Tigers, one of the best defenses in the nation, Emezie caught six passes in the first quarter. He had eight at the half and finished with a career-high 14 receptions.

He also added a career-high 114 receiving yards, easily one of his best days in the red and white. For a lot of his catches, he was able to find holes in the Tigers’ defense for short snags, playing an all-day game of pitch and catch with quarterback Devin Leary.

Coming into the contest, Emezie could have never predicted he would have that kind of performance.

“Honestly, I set goals for every week,” Emezie said. “I think the best way to do it is set goals and once the game comes, put the goals away, don’t even think about it, go out and play. I felt like I put in a lot of time and every week my goal is to be the hardest working player between the two teams. I felt like that was probably the case this week.”

Emezie caught half of his total passes this season (28) in the win over Clemson. He’s quietly become one of the best receivers in school history by being consistent from the time he stepped on campus.

He’s averaged 42 receptions per season over his previous four years at N.C. State. Emezie has caught at least one pass in 36 straight games and if catches at least one in the next six games, he’ll own that record as well. He would need 985 yards over the next eight games to become the school leader in receiving yards, a record that seems out of reach, but not impossible.

For now, though, none of the records matter. It’s about continuing to achieve team goals. If the individual records come, so be it.

“For me personally it (the Clemson performance) is already behind me,” Emezie said. “Just going back into a routine. It’s just want you do in the game of football. Really, going 1-0 against anybody, that’s the biggest thing from here on out.”

Player Yards Receptions Jaylen Samuels (2014-17) 1,855 202 Jerrico Cotchery (2000-03) 3,119 200 Emeka Emezie (2017-present) 2,395 197 Torry Holt (1994-98) 3,379 191 Kelvin Harmon (2016-18) 2,665 177