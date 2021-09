College Sports Vegas has UNC heavily favored over Duke. Can the Blue Devils upset the Tar Heels? September 29, 2021 10:57 AM

Listen to what the News & Observer's Steve Wiseman has to say about the rivalry game between the Duke Blue Devils football team and the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. What does Duke need to do to pull off the upset over UNC?